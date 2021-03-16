Chicken price drops by Rs33/kg

LAHORE: Chicken meat price recorded a drop of Rs33 per kilogram on Monday bringing it down to Rs270 per kilogram as compared to Sunday’s rate of Rs303 per kilograms.

The chicken meat prices are continuously falling since last nine days and had registered a total reduction of Rs95 per kilogram. Prices had gone to all time high of Rs365 per kilograms on March 07, 2021 and then started falling.

Today, rates of chicken meat were Rs 270 per kilograms while live chicken was sold at Rs186 per kilogram.

Nevertheless, rates of eggs remained same as these were being sold at Rs166 per dozen in the market since last four days.

