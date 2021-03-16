ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indus Water: Commissioners to meet in New Delhi on 23rd, 24th

Mushtaq Ghumman 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Indus Water Commissioners of Pakistan and India are all set to meet in New Delhi on March 23-24 to discuss issues related to disputed projects in Held Kashmir and water related issues.

Indus Water Commissioner Mehar Ali Shah will represent Pakistan while his Indian counterpart Pardeep Kumar Saxena will lead his team.

The agenda of discussion will be; (i) continued discussions on Pakistan’s objections on the design of Pakal Dal and Lower Kalnai Hydroelectric Plants (HEP);(ii) supply of information/data of the new projects by India on Western rivers;(iii) programme of meetings and tours of the Commission; (iv) discussion on two recent run-of-river Hydroelectric Plants (HEP) viz/19MW Durbuk and 24MW Nimum-Chilling HEPs and; (v) any other items with the mutual consent of both the Commissioners.

Both countries are already fighting a legal battle on Kishanganga and Ratle Hydroelectric projects in Held Kashmir at the level of World Bank, which brokered the Indus Water Treaty in 1960 between Pakistan and India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Kashmir Mehar Ali Shah Indus Water Pardeep Kumar Saxena

Indus Water: Commissioners to meet in New Delhi on 23rd, 24th

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Summary on circular debt approved by CCoE

Consumers enjoying power subsidy: Govt decides to reduce the number

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.