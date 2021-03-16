Indus Water: Commissioners to meet in New Delhi on 23rd, 24th

ISLAMABAD: The Indus Water Commissioners of Pakistan and India are all set to meet in New Delhi on March 23-24 to discuss issues related to disputed projects in Held Kashmir and water related issues.

Indus Water Commissioner Mehar Ali Shah will represent Pakistan while his Indian counterpart Pardeep Kumar Saxena will lead his team.

The agenda of discussion will be; (i) continued discussions on Pakistan’s objections on the design of Pakal Dal and Lower Kalnai Hydroelectric Plants (HEP);(ii) supply of information/data of the new projects by India on Western rivers;(iii) programme of meetings and tours of the Commission; (iv) discussion on two recent run-of-river Hydroelectric Plants (HEP) viz/19MW Durbuk and 24MW Nimum-Chilling HEPs and; (v) any other items with the mutual consent of both the Commissioners.

Both countries are already fighting a legal battle on Kishanganga and Ratle Hydroelectric projects in Held Kashmir at the level of World Bank, which brokered the Indus Water Treaty in 1960 between Pakistan and India.

