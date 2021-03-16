ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
Peshawar RTO officials asked to perform better

Recorder Report 16 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Member, Inland Revenue–Operations, Federal Board of Revenue, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed here on Monday visited the regional tax office Peshawar and directed the officials concerned for performing better results in audit and withholding along with other relevant sectors.

A review meeting was held on the occasion, in which Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja and zonal commissioners, additional commissioners and other tax officials working under his supervision were participated.

The meeting reviewed performance of zonal commissioners and subordinate offices and expressed complete satisfaction. Member, Inland Revenue–Operations, FBR, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed instructed the officials concerned for performing better results in audit and withholding along with other sectors.

He was informed about new policy relating to tax matters in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Provincial Administered Tribal Areas (Pata).

The senior official stated that now businessmen cannot take wrong benefits from tax-exemptions in Fata and Pata under the new tax rules. He added the tax-exemptions facility should only be offered on the genuine businessman.

Dr Ashfaq Ahmad said the broadening of existing tax-net and payment of taxes as per law on stipulated period would help to flourish the country’s economy.

Federal Board of Revenue Tax FBR Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed Sardar Ali Khawaja

