ANL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN 84.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.68%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
DGKC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.71%)
EPCL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
FCCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
HUBC 84.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.4%)
KAPCO 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.58%)
PAEL 34.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.5%)
TRG 134.12 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (3.99%)
UNITY 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -7.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 24,597 Increased By ▲ 33.39 (0.14%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By ▼ -95.01 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,578 Decreased By ▼ -19.08 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Pakistan

Nasir condemns ink throwing incident

APP 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday strongly condemned the incident of throwing ink and eggs on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill at the premises of Lahore High Court.

He said there was no room for such attitude in politics, according to a communiqué issued here.

