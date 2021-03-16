Nasir condemns ink throwing incident

ANL
30.28
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
ASC
14.34
Decreased By
▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL
24.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN
84.15
Increased By
▲ 1.39 (1.68%)
BOP
8.97
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO
9.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
DGKC
126.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.90 (-0.71%)
EPCL
48.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
FCCL
23.12
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL
26.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL
14.80
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL
9.57
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
HUBC
84.61
Decreased By
▼ -1.01 (-1.18%)
HUMNL
6.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL
20.89
Increased By
▲ 0.49 (2.4%)
KAPCO
40.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
KEL
3.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM
14.77
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
MLCF
46.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.75 (-1.58%)
PAEL
34.07
Decreased By
▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
PIBTL
10.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER
9.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL
87.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PRL
24.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
PTC
8.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK
1.22
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP
40.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.61 (-1.5%)
TRG
134.12
Increased By
▲ 5.14 (3.99%)
UNITY
29.50
Increased By
▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
WTL
1.42
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
Comments are closed on this story.