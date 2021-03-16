ANL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.73%)
ASC 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 84.39 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.97%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.37%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.82%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.46%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.18%)
HUBC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
JSCL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.67%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.58%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.11%)
TRG 132.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.73%)
UNITY 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.49%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,778 Decreased By ▼ -24.03 (-0.5%)
BR30 24,468 Decreased By ▼ -95.56 (-0.39%)
KSE100 44,551 Decreased By ▼ -287.9 (-0.64%)
KSE30 18,481 Decreased By ▼ -116.33 (-0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Pakistan

Education centres won’t be closed in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

INP Updated 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Monday that educational institutions will not be closed during the smart lockdown across the province.

Saeed Ghani, while talking to a private TV channel, said that the educational institutions will not be closed after the imposition of smart lockdown. He added that the authorities had taken actions just after the emergence of COVID-19 cases in education centres.

During the second wave of the coronavirus, 141 schools and four colleges had been closed due to COVID-19 cases. However, the government will re-issue instructions to the administrations for strictly following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), said Ghani.

The minister warned that the education centre will be immediately sealed even if a single coronavirus case reported from there. He clarified that the Sindh government has not yet taken any decision to shut educational institutions.

Earlier in the day, amidst a rising number of coronavirus cases, the Sindh government notified a string of measures, including limiting business hours and imposing smart lockdowns in COVID-19 hotspots, to halt the spread of the virus.

The Sindh Home Department re-imposed restrictions on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19 to combat the third wave of infections.

NCOC Saeed Ghani SOPs Sindh Government Smart lockdown COVID19 cases

