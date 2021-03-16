ANL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.73%)
ASC 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 84.39 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.97%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.37%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.82%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.46%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.18%)
HUBC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
JSCL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.67%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.58%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.11%)
TRG 132.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.73%)
UNITY 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.49%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,778 Decreased By ▼ -24.03 (-0.5%)
BR30 24,468 Decreased By ▼ -95.56 (-0.39%)
KSE100 44,551 Decreased By ▼ -287.9 (-0.64%)
KSE30 18,481 Decreased By ▼ -116.33 (-0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Pakistan

Meezan Bank signs agreement with Master Group

Updated 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Meezan Bank and Master Group, pioneer of foam industry in Pakistan have recently joined hands to streamline transaction banking services for Master Group.

Under this agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Master Group to fully automate its customer collections and supplier payments, catering to every client’s needs with a configurable and intelligent platform. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

industry Meezan Bank eBiz+ banking services Master Group

