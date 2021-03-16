Meezan Bank signs agreement with Master Group

KARACHI: Meezan Bank and Master Group, pioneer of foam industry in Pakistan have recently joined hands to streamline transaction banking services for Master Group.

Under this agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Master Group to fully automate its customer collections and supplier payments, catering to every client’s needs with a configurable and intelligent platform. —PR

