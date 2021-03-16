ANL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.56%)
I’m not scared of arrest, says Maryam

Recorder Report Updated 16 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that her ‘arrest threat’ was nothing more than an attempt to deflate the growing momentum of the PML-N’s opposition against the government and save their own sinking boat.

“If you think that you will be able to scare Maryam Nawaz by threats of jail and bail cancellation then this will never happen; I (Maryam) returned after serving baseless jail terms twice, I will serve it a third time too,” she said while talking to media on Monday.

“I am a Pakistani citizen, the Constitution and the law gives me the right to make political statements and point out the shortcomings of the government,” Maryam said. “What is a politician supposed to do if not represent the nation?” she asked.

Criticising the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), she said that NAB could not terrorise her with a third-time arrest threat and she would continue to speak for the people of Pakistan. “Those who are dreaming of smashing Maryam are actually trying to save their sinking boat.”

The PML-N leader said, “Even you failed in taking revenge and now you are dragging the judiciary in your revenge. I appeal the judiciary not to hear such petitions; the NAB has merely become an institution to arrest the opponents of Imran Khan instead of nabbing corruption.” She expressed concern over soaring inflation and said sugar price has now exceeded Rs105 in various cities. She vowed that she will continue speaking about inflation and government’s lawlessness, sugar theft and gas theft.

She said the NAB has not filed any case or reference against her and they were feeling the heat after the PDM kept on winning the by-polls and now they wanted to arrest her.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

I’m not scared of arrest, says Maryam

