Pakistan

HBL, Huawei Pakistan enter into a strategic alliance

Updated 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: HBL and Huawei Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cement their strategic partnership, through projects focused on financial and technological innovation, enabling HBL to augment its existing processes and systems. Both organizations have already completed milestone projects in 2020, such as the Promissory Note discounting project and the SD-WAN projects.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, Sagheer Mufti, Chief Operating Officer, Aamir Irshad, Head Corporate, Commercial & Investment Banking, Farhan Talib, Regional General Manager, China and Singapore, Dr Aamir Matin, Head Technology, Muhammad Nassir Salim, Head Global Operations and Walid Kouba, Regional General Manager, Gulf represented HBL at the occasion.

Tian Bing, CFO Middle East Region, David Shi, President Middle East Enterprise, Mark Meng, CEO Huawei Pakistan, and Shahzad Rasheed, Chief Technical Officer represented Huawei. During the ceremony, an HCIE Certification was also awarded to Naveed Hussain, who is part of HBL’s network team.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO - HBL commenting on the occasion stated, “We are delighted to enter into a global strategic partnership with Huawei with whom HBL has collaborated on a number of successful projects in the past year. HBL’s relationship with Huawei signals our commitment to becoming a “Technology Company with a Banking License,” allowing us to serve our customers better. It is also an affirmation of our commitment to making China the lynchpin of HBL’s international strategy, as we grow our business and portfolio in that region.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

HBL Huawei Pakistan Muhammad Aurangzeb Shahzad Rasheed Naveed Hussain

