ANL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.73%)
ASC 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 84.39 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.97%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.37%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.82%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.46%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.18%)
HUBC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
JSCL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.67%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.58%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.11%)
TRG 132.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.73%)
UNITY 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.49%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,778 Decreased By ▼ -24.03 (-0.5%)
BR30 24,468 Decreased By ▼ -95.56 (-0.39%)
KSE100 44,551 Decreased By ▼ -287.9 (-0.64%)
KSE30 18,481 Decreased By ▼ -116.33 (-0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi inflation rate falls to lowest since VAT hike

Reuters Updated 16 Mar 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate fell slightly to 5.2% in February from 5.7% in the prior month, the lowest since the kingdom tripled VAT in July to 15% to boost state coffers hurt by lower oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.

The February rise was again mainly driven by increases in food and beverage prices, which recorded their highest annual increase at 11.2%, the General Authority for Statistics said. Food prices have a weight of 17% in the Saudi consumer basket. Transport prices increased by 9.8%, mainly due to a 9.9% rise in prices of purchase vehicles.

Annual inflation was 3.4% in 2020, but picked up in the second half of the year after the VAT hike.

food prices inflation rate coronavirus crisis Transport prices

Saudi inflation rate falls to lowest since VAT hike

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.