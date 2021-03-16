ANL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.73%)
ASC 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 84.39 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.97%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.37%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.82%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.46%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.18%)
HUBC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
JSCL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.67%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.58%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.11%)
TRG 132.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.73%)
UNITY 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.49%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,778 Decreased By ▼ -24.03 (-0.5%)
BR30 24,468 Decreased By ▼ -95.56 (-0.39%)
KSE100 44,551 Decreased By ▼ -287.9 (-0.64%)
KSE30 18,481 Decreased By ▼ -116.33 (-0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief admits ‘serious concerns’ over Turkey

AFP Updated 16 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he has “serious concerns” over actions by member state Turkey, but insisted the alliance was an important platform for resolving disputes involving Ankara.

“I have expressed my serious concerns and we all know there are serious differences and some issues, ranging from the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish decision to buy the Russian air defence system S-400 or related to democratic rights in Turkey,” Stoltenberg told lawmakers from the European Parliament. “But I believe NATO at least can provide an important platform for discussing these issues, raising these issues and having serious debates and discussions about different concerns.”

Turkey has drawn the ire of some of its allies in the 30-nation grouping over its stance in a maritime territorial dispute with fellow NATO member Greece and its role in the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

in December, Washington slapped sanctions on Turkey’s military procurement agency over Ankara’s decision to buy the S-400 missile defence system from NATO rival Russia.

New US President Joe Biden has maintained a tough line over the purchase of Russian arms as his administration continues to figure out its approach to Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. NATO foreign ministers will gather next week in Brussels for the US-backed alliance’s first face-to-face meeting involving Biden’s team. NATO has long tried to smooth over internal disputes with Turkey — pointing to the role Ankara has played in housing millions of refugees from Syria and in fighting the Islamic State group.

Tayyip Erdogan NATO Jens Stoltenberg foreign ministers

NATO chief admits ‘serious concerns’ over Turkey

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.