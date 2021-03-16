ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.89%)
ASC 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.5%)
BOP 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.37%)
EPCL 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.12%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.58%)
POWER 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.11%)
TRG 132.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3%)
UNITY 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.49%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,780 Decreased By ▼ -22.18 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,485 Decreased By ▼ -79.11 (-0.32%)
KSE100 44,610 Decreased By ▼ -229.14 (-0.51%)
KSE30 18,511 Decreased By ▼ -86.7 (-0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says Sputnik V production deals reached in key EU states

AFP Updated 16 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday they had reached production agreements in key European countries as the EU’s medical agency deliberates official approval for the jab.

The head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement that his organisation had secured agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

Dmitriev said the deals would allow for the supply of Sputnik to the European market “once the approval is granted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)”. If approved Sputnik would become the first non-Western coronavirus jab to be certified for use across the 27-nation bloc.

A spokesman for the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce said last week that pharmaceutical company Adienne would produce Sputnik at factories in northern Italy starting in July.

In France, however, the economy ministry told AFP on Monday that it was unaware of any deal between RDIF and French firms.

Coronavirus Sputnik V vaccine coronavirus case Kirill Dmitriev

Russia says Sputnik V production deals reached in key EU states

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.