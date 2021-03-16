ANL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.06%)
NAB has solid evidence of money laundering: chief

16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Justice Javed Iqbal, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman has said that NAB has solid evidence of corruption and money laundering of billion of rupees of big fish. NAB has filed corruption references in respected Accountability Courts which are under trial. He said that

Quaid -e-Azam Muhammad ALI Jinnah, father of the nation in his Address to Assembly had identified bribery and nepotism as main curses.

He said that there is a difference between white collar crimes and in street crimes. NAB is committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases. He said that NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under UN convention against corruption and is Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. NAB is considered role model organization in SAARC countries. International Economic, Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan has lauded anti graft watchdog’s anti corruption endeavours.

NAB has so far deposited Rs. 714 billion since its inception which is being termed as a great achievement.

Some 1,230 corruption cases, having accumulative corruption volume of Rs 943 billion, are under trial in various accountability courts.

NAB has constituted Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The CIT has the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of monetary and land revenue department.—PR

