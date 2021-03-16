Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 258,982 tonnes of cargo comprising 187,785 tonnes of import cargo and 70,982 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 187,785 tonnes comprised of 114,782 tonnes of containerised cargo; 41,725 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 16,268 tonnes of DAP; 240 tonnes of canola and 2,459 tonnes of soya been seed.

The total export cargos of 70,982 tonnes comprised of 67,882 tonnes of containerised cargo and 3,100 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo.

Total containers handled were 5,895; out of which 3,630 were of import and 2,265 were of export.

Total import containers 3,630 comprised of loaded 20’s were 977 and 40’s were 1,153; among empty containers was 01 of 20 and 173 of 40. Break up of 2,265 export cargo was loaded 724 containers of 20 and 669 of 40. Among empty containers 20’s were 203 and 40’s -was nil.

There were 11 vessels namely MSC Poh Lin, Independent Spirit, MTM Shanghai, Songa NUERNBERG, apl Antwerp, Sea Fortune, Galloway Express, Teera Bhim, TSM Alhica, CMA CGM Molire and Chemroad Polars carrying containers and tanker are currently at the berths.

There were ten ships namely X-Press Bardsey, Northern Dedication, Xin Yong Pu, Diyala, Marigold, KMTC C, MSC Pohlin, MOL Grndur, MTM Shanvhai and Teera Bhim sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three ships namely Sea Fortune,Songa Nuernberg,and Tug Kadiro expected to sail on 15-3-2021.

