ANL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.06%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
AVN 83.95 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.44%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
DGKC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.82%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.19%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.18%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
KAPCO 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.75%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
PTC 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.7%)
TRG 132.63 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (2.83%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,782 Decreased By ▼ -20.67 (-0.43%)
BR30 24,491 Decreased By ▼ -72.26 (-0.29%)
KSE100 44,609 Decreased By ▼ -229.83 (-0.51%)
KSE30 18,507 Decreased By ▼ -90.31 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
UK shares move higher

Reuters 16 Mar 2021

LONDON: UK shares inched higher on Monday, supported by consumer staples and industrials stocks as the economic recovery gathered pace, while recruiter SThree rose after its performance returned to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4%, with consumer staples including Diageo Plc, Unilever Plc and Ocado Group being the biggest gainers on the index.

The FTSE 100 has rebounded more than 37% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, but the pace of gains has slowed recently as investors fear a vaccine-led economic recovery could lead to higher inflation.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.4%, led by gains in industrials stocks.

Food delivery company Deliveroo plans to sell around 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) of new shares in its upcoming initial public offering, expected to be the biggest London listing in more than seven years.

SThree rose 0.6%, after saying its first-quarter performance had returned to pre-pandemic levels and exceeded its expectations.

Flutter Entertainment, the world’s largest online betting group, jumped 6.9% to the top of blue-chip index, after saying it was considering listing a small shareholding of its US FanDuel business.

“The markets have not gotten over the inflation issue but they are not as worried about it as they were two weeks ago,” said Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex.

“Whether that resilience will continue will be dependent on what the Fed says on Wednesday and then what the Bank of England says on Thursday.”

