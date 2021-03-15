ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Most economies won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022, says Moody’s

  • In the year since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020, the virus has disrupted the global economy and triggered a credit downturn accompanied by a spike in bond defaults, said Moody’s.
Ali Ahmed 15 Mar 2021

Moody Investor Services (Moody’s) has said that the coronavirus pandemic still poses significant credit risks for many sectors and issuers.

In the year since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020, the virus has disrupted the global economy and triggered a credit downturn accompanied by a spike in bond defaults, said Moody’s.

“We do not expect to conduct another wholesale review of our credit ratings this year unless there is a significant shock to the global economy or to financial markets, or a shock resulting from a dramatic change in the trajectory of the virus,” said Moody’s.

It said that the credit challenges arising from COVID-19 have been substantial, but the credit downturn likely will be relatively short-lived. It added that risks remain more significant for the sectors most vulnerable to restrictions on their normal activities.

It added that the pandemic though is abating, does not mean that COVID-19 will disappear. “The pandemic's evolution will critically depend on vaccine rollout, which should support a gradual easing of public health measures aimed at virus containment, allowing some ‘return to normalcy’.”

Moody projected that most economies will not return to pre-pandemic activity levels until 2022. “We continue to expect a slow and bumpy global recovery. Despite the relative stability of our forecasts since last April, uncertainty around the macroeconomic outlook remains much higher than usual.”

Whereas, policy actions will continue to support economic activity and financial markets after the pandemic has eased.

It stated that the initial financial market reaction to COVID-19 was even sharper than the economic impact, but recovery has been much swifter. “Policymakers will continue to support economic activity long after the pandemic has faded, in some cases for years,” it said.

