Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index gained 0.58 percent, or 167.43 points, to 28,907.15.
15 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session on a positive note Monday following another record performance in New York, with focus on this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.58 percent, or 167.43 points, to 28,907.15.
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000
Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'
PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera
Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge
World awaits China Covid origins report
Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab
New power subsidy plan on the cards
Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
All trade activities resuming: Shibli
Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices
Read more stories
Comments