ICCI for making entrepreneurship essential in schools

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday urged the government to make entrepreneurship subject an essential part of schools syllabus in order to foster entrepreneurship in youth.

He said that it could emerge as strong entrepreneurs and drive the economic growth of the country. He said this while addressing as Chief Guest the annual prize distribution ceremony at Dar-e-Arqam School, G-9 Campus.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that entrepreneurship-focused education helped in developing real-world skills in students and enabled them to play a productive role in practical life in a rapidly changing world. He said that entrepreneurs tended to start businesses, created jobs for others and brought progress and prosperity to society besides leading a successful life themselves.

He said that the population of Pakistan was increasing rapidly and it was not possible for the government to provide jobs to all youngsters, however, fostering entrepreneurship in youth was a better option to enable them achieve a prosperous career and provide jobs to others as well.

He appreciated the role of Dar-e-Arqam school system for providing quality education as well as the moral instruction on the Islamic model to the students, which would develop their strong morality and overall personality. He hoped that many of its students would emerge as strong leaders in various walks of life and contribute effectively towards the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

Ms Sadia Munir Principal and Malik Azhar Mahmood Director of Dar-e-Arqam School, G-9, Islamabad said that Dar-e-Arqam School System was started in 1990 and now it has more than 900 branches all over Pakistan. They said that G-9 Campus of Dar-e-Arqam was established in March 2011 and more than 500 students were now studying in it.

They said that the school has produced 70 Hafiz-e-Quran and achieved 100 percent result in matriculation, which showed its good performance.

They said that the school was encouraging co-curricular activities in students and was actively participating in community services as well.