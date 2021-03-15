ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Pakistan

Two-day digital media marketing training held

Updated 15 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Imperial Crown Communications (Pvt.) Limited (ICCPL), in collaboration with one of the leading multilateral organizations organized a two-day training programme for travel and tour operators on digital media marketing at a local hotel in Lahore.

The event received an overwhelming response from SMEs belonging to the sector. During the programme, the participants were trained on how to design, execute and monitor digital media marketing campaigns efficiently and effectively to help foster their sales and revenues. Training program was attended by employees and CEOs of Travel and Tour operators.

In the introductory speech, the CEO ICCPL Abu Bakar Salman said that hospitality sector has been facing pendulum of fortunes amid Covid-19 pandemic. Specifically, FY 2020-21 has been a tough year for various clusters of hospitality sector in Pakistan including hotels, restaurants and travel and tour operators, whereby many SMEs have been vanished from the business landscape. The Government of Pakistan as well as the multilateral organizations are facilitating this sector to help them revive.

On the occasion, Ehtisham Naeem - CEO Everluck Travelling and Tours said that digital media platforms are most economic and effective platforms for micro, small and mid-sized businesses to showcase their brands, products and services.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

