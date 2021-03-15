ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Covid-19: PGMI tests 37,000 people free of cost: principal

Recorder Report Updated 15 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that so far 37,600 people have been tested free of cost for diagnosis of coronavirus at Lahore General Hospital.

"As per private sector fees which is equal to Rs 2.63 million, all these tests were done free of cost and the financial burden was incurred by the Punjab government," Zafar said in a statement issued on Sunday. Similarly, he added, 80 patients with coronavirus have also been given the highly expensive injection "Actrema" free of cost, which has a market value of around Rs 1.25 lakh each injection.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has provided free diagnosis facilities and injections to save the lives of many patients. He said that the treatment of patients in LGH, especially the diagnosis of Corona and the service of the affected people will continue.

He further said that a total of 150 beds have been allotted in the ICU, HDU and Corona Isolation Ward equipped with modern facilities in this regard where the concerned medical staff is on constant alert. Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that for the first time, a High Flow Nasal Canola Device has been introduced as an alternative to the ventilator, which has proved to be of great beneficial for the patients suffering from respiratory diseases.

He said that this high functional canola device can be transferred from one bed to another which is very useful and convenient for other patients including Corona.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

