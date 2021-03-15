ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Four-day cooking competitions from 16th

Recorder Report Updated 15 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Youth Affairs under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department is going to organise cooking competitions as part of the initiative to improve the hospitality sector in the province.

To be held at the Peshawar Services Club from March 16, the four-day event is aimed at bringing the cooking talent to limelight and providing a platform to the youth to further hone their skills in this field.

According to the programme, the contestants would participate in the cooking competitions to pick top 20 chefs from March 16-17. Another cooking contest would be held on March 18 to select the top five cooking experts among them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

