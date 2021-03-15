ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
PTI holds protest rally against arrest of Haleem

APP Updated 15 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter staged a protest here on Sunday decrying the arrest and imprisonment of the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly (SA) Haleem Adil Sheikh. Led by PTI Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi and other local leaders, the protesters chanted slogans against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh Government for politically victimizing Sheikh who was a vocal critic of both the entities.

"He is being victimized only because he kept exposing corruption and bad governance of PPP's Sindh government and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah," said Qureshi.

He asserted that Sheikh was a public leader who kept raising the public issues and visiting all corners of Sindh to stand with those people who were in need of support and solidarity.

"He has been booked in fake cases and put in prison in order to silence his voice," he emphasized.

Qureshi said PTI had exposed the corrupt politicians and mafias across the country adding that the same would be done in Sindh as well. He vowed that the PTI's leadership and workers would not stop before getting rid of the corrupt and age-old political system from the country.

The protesters demanded that the fabricated criminal charges levelled against the opposition leader should be withdrawn and he should be released forthwith from the prison.

Haleem Adil Sheikh PPP PTI Imran Qureshi protesters rally

