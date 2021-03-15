PTI holds protest rally against arrest of Haleem

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter staged a protest here on Sunday decrying the arrest and imprisonment of the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly (SA) Haleem Adil Sheikh. Led by PTI Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi and other local leaders, the protesters chanted slogans against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh Government for politically victimizing Sheikh who was a vocal critic of both the entities.

"He is being victimized only because he kept exposing corruption and bad governance of PPP's Sindh government and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah," said Qureshi.

He asserted that Sheikh was a public leader who kept raising the public issues and visiting all corners of Sindh to stand with those people who were in need of support and solidarity.

"He has been booked in fake cases and put in prison in order to silence his voice," he emphasized.

Qureshi said PTI had exposed the corrupt politicians and mafias across the country adding that the same would be done in Sindh as well. He vowed that the PTI's leadership and workers would not stop before getting rid of the corrupt and age-old political system from the country.

The protesters demanded that the fabricated criminal charges levelled against the opposition leader should be withdrawn and he should be released forthwith from the prison.