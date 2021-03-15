ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Bilawal to attend Livestock Expo 2021, says minister

Recorder Report Updated 15 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said livestock and fisheries are very important sectors of our agro based economy and a large number of our people depends on these sectors, and because of its importance, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will attend the concluding ceremony of three days Livestock Expo 2021 organized by Government of Sindh.

The minister was talking to the media at Hatri Bypass Ground in Livestock Expo 2021. The information minister said Livestock Expo is the biggest and informative event for farmers and it is going successfully with the cooperation of the media.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain shah said the object to organize this expo was to promote livestock and disseminate knowledge of livestock to people. This is the second largest expo after California Livestock Expo and the credit goes to chairman Bilawal who appointed Bari Pitafi as Livestock Minister.

He also thanked to Punjab Minister for Livestock Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak who attended the event saying this is a good precedent. Replying a question he said PDM leadership has jointly decided about the long march and I personally think that long march will continue till we oust this selected government.

He said the victory in by elections of Sindh is the political wisdom of chairman Bilawal Bhutto and constitutionally Yousuf Raza Gilani is the chairman Senate. The presiding officer's decision against Gilani is unconstitutional and he should answer of this.

In a reply of question the minister said Talal Chaudhry is a political worker and I do not want to comment on his statement. Addressing to main event Abdul Bari Pitafi said the important thing of this expo is that we managed all activities at one place.

MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, Secretary Livestock Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, renowned versatile actor Ayoub Khoso, Nazir Kerio and other were present in programme.

