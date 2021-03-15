Abu Dhabi-owned Mumbai City win first Indian Super League title

NEW DELHI: Mumbai City have clinched their maiden Indian Super League title just over a year after being taken over by the owners of English Premier League giants Manchester City.

India midfielder Bipin Singh scored a 90th-minute winner to edge out three-time winners ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final played behind closed doors in Goa on Saturday.

The Sergio Lobera-coached Mumbai, who had already qualified for the AFC Champions League by finishing top of the regular-season standings, became just the second team to complete the double by going on to win the four-team finals. Bengaluru FC first achieved the feat in 2019.