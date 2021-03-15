Medvedev takes 10th career title

MARSEILLE: Top seed Daniil Medvedev won the ATP tournament in Marseille on Sunday, beating Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 in the final.

The Russian, who reached the final of the Australian Open last month, produced 13 aces and saved four of five break points as he racked up the 10th title of his career.

The 25-year-old will climb above Rafael Nadal to number two in the world in the ATP rankings on Monday, behind Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev will be the first player outside the ‘Big Four’ of Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to reach number two since Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005.