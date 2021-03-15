ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Rashid helps Afghanistan post series-levelling win over Zimbabwe

AFP Updated 15 Mar 2021

ABU DHABI: A career best wicket haul by leg-spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan level their two-match series against Zimbabwe with a hard fought victory in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The 22-year-old continued his fairytale rise at international level with 7-137 in a marathon 62.5 overs effort to end Zimbabwe’s resistance-packed second innings on 365, soon after lunch on the fifth and final day.

That gave Afghanistan 108 runs to win in 45 overs which they achieved for the loss of four wickets, two each to pacer Blessing Muzarabani and spinner Ryan Burl.

But Rahmat Shah with 58 and Ibrahim Zadran 29 ensured Afghanistan achieved the target to win by six wickets and level the series at 1-1.

Zimbabwe won the first Test — also in Abu Dhabi — by ten wickets. The two teams now play a three-match Twenty20 international series on the same venue from March 17.

Rashid, whose previous best of 6-49 came against Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2019, finished the match with figures of 11-275, his second ten wicket haul in five Tests.

But the wily spinner had to overcome a tough eighth wicket stand of 187 — a new record stand for Zimbabwe in all Tests — between skipper Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano.

Williams was left stranded on 151 which came in 465 minutes of defiant batting, his highest score in the format.

William’s previous best of 119 was against New Zealand at Bulawayo five years ago.

Tiripano was unlucky to miss on a well deserved hundred by five runs when he was trapped leg-before by Rashid on the stroke of lunch. Tiripano, whose previous highest of 49 not out came in the same Test as Williams’s, hit 16 boundaries in a 261-minute defiance.

The Williams-Tiripano stand broke the previous highest eighth wicket stand for Zimbabwe of 168 between Heath Streak and Andy Blignaut made against the West Indies at Harare in 2003.

They also took the game to the fifth day after Zimbabwe were 142-6 on day four, having been forced to follow on after being dismissed for 287 in their first innings.

Williams added another 33 for the ninth wicket with Muzarabani (17) but Zimbabwe lost the last two wickets in the space of three runs.

Afghanistan had made a mammoth 545-4 declared with Hashmatullah Shahidi compiling an unbeaten 200 and skipper Asghar Afghan 164. This was Afghanistan’s third win in six Tests, while a Test series win remains elusive for Zimbabwe since beating Bangladesh at home in 2004.

================================================
Scoreboard
================================================
Afghanistan 1st innings 545-4 dec (Hashmatullah Shahidi 200 not out, Asghar Afghan 164)
Zimbabwe 1st innings 287 (Sikandar Raza 85; Prince Masvaure 65; Rashid Khan 4-138, Amir Hamza 3-73)
================================================
Zimbabwe 2nd innings (overnight 266-7)
================================================
P. Masvaure c and b Ahmadi                    15
K. Kasuza c Rahmat b Rashid                   30
T. Musakanda lbw b Rashid                     15
S. Williams not out                          151
W. Madhevere c Zazai b Shirzad                 0
Sikandar Raza c Jamal b Rashid                22
R. Burl lbw b Rashid                           0
R. Chakabva lbw b Rashid                       0
D. Tiripano lbw b Rashid                      95
B. Muzarabani c Zazai b Hamza                 17
V. Nyauchi lbw b Rashid                        0
------------------------------------------------
Extras: (b12, lb7, w1)                        20
------------------------------------------------
Total: (Overs 148.5; all out)                365
------------------------------------------------
Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Masvaure), 2-46 (Kasuza), 3-101 (Musakanda), 4-102 (Madhevere), 5-140 (Raza), 6-140 (Burl), 7-142 (Chakabva), 8-329 (Tiripano), 9-362 (Muzarabani)
Bowling: Shirzad 27-7-49-1 (1w), Rashid 62.5-17-137-7, Hamza 34-7-104-1, Ahmadi 16-5-40-1, Shahidullah 5-1-6-0, Asghar 1-0-1-0, Rahmat 3-0-9-0
================================================
Afghanistan 2nd innings
================================================
J. Ahmadi b Muzarabani                         4
I. Zadran c Musakanda b Burl                  29
R. Shah b Burl                                58
S. Kamal c Kasuza b Muzarabani                 0
N. Jamal not out                               4
H. Shahidi not out                             6
------------------------------------------------
Extras: (b4, nb2, w1)                          7
------------------------------------------------
Total: (Overs 26.1, for 4 wkts)              108
------------------------------------------------

Did not bat: Asghar Afghan, Afsar Zazai, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Ahmadi), 2-89 (Zadran), 3-91 (Kamal), 4-101 (Rahmat)

Bowling: Muzarabani 9.1-1-25-2, Nyauchi 6-1-28-0, Williams 3-0-18-0, Tiripano 4-0-17-0 (1nb, 1w), Burl 4-1-16-2

Result: Afghanistan win by six wickets

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)

TV umpire: Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

