KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 170,814 tonnes of cargo comprising 133,018 tonnes of import cargo and 37,796 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours. The total import cargos of 133,018 tonnes comprised of 60,096 tonnes of containerised cargo; 65000 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 5,249 tonnes of bulk cargo and 2,765 tonnes of DAP.

The total export cargos of 37,796 tonnes comprised of 23,096 tonnes of containerised cargo; 13,300 tonnes of clinkers and 1,400 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo. There were four vessels namely Hyundi Colombo,Cosco Belgium, Magia and X-Press Bradsey carrying containers and fertilizer are currently at the berths.

There were five ships namely Mozart, Magnum Energy, IDA, Kiran Adriatic and YM Eternity, sailed out to sea during the reported period. There were two ships namely MT Quetta and TUG Kadiro expected to sail on 12-3-2021.

There are eleven ships namely Northern Dedication, Diyala, MTM Shanghai, Constantinos, Sea Fortune, Cosco Aden, MSC POH LIN, Independent Spirit, KMTC Dubai, Hyundi Platium, and Schuyler Trader carrying containers, chemicals,mogas,and palm kernel expected to arrive on 12-3 2021 and 13-3-2021.

Port Qasim

A cargo volume of 163,208 tonnes comprising of 132,333 tonnes of imports cargo and 30,875 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried 3,451 containers (1,826 TEUs imports and 1,625 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Import cargo of 132,333 comprised of 34,694 tonnes of containerized cargo; 40,118 tonnes of coal; 21,525 tonnes of LNG; 18,391 tonnes of gas oil; 12,500 tonnes of palm oil; 2,605 tonnes of project cargo and 2,500 tonnes of chemicals.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships AL Ruwais, Global Frontier, Cheng Heng Hi and Sakura Glory and another ship Cape Carnel carrying petroleum gas, coal steel coil, and containers are expected to take berths at EETL, PIBT, PQEPT, MW-1and QICT respectively on Friday,12th March . Two more ships Teera Bhum and MSC Poh Lin with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday ,13th March and another container vessel APL New York is due to arrive on Sunday, 14th March 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021