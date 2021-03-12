Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

(Karachi) Amid concerns about patients developing post-jab blood clots, Denmark, Norway and Iceland temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, Denmark is the first state to announce suspension of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people who had received the vaccine followed by Iceland and Norway.

During the current month, at least 22 cases of blood clots have been reported among more than three million people vaccinated in the European Economic Area.

Similarly, Austria also suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a 49-year-old nurse died of "severe blood coagulation problems" days after receiving an anti-Covid shot. Four other European countries - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg - have also suspended the use of vaccines from this batch, which was sent to 17 European countries and consisted of one million jabs.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca which developed the vaccine in cooperation with Oxford University, has defended the safety of its product. The firm stated that the safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well tolerated.