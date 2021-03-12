Pakistan
Session underway to elect Senate chairman, deputy
- Newly-elected Senators were administered oath soon after the session began.
- PTI has fielded Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi, while the joint opposition has nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for post of Senate chairman, deputy.
12 Mar 2021
Newly elected members of the Upper House took oath on Friday as Senators at the Parliament House in Islamabad.
Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah, nominated as the presiding officer, administered the oath to the members-elect. Following their oath, the new Senators are now signing the roll of members.
Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package
Session underway to elect Senate chairman, deputy
EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF
Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister
Ecnec approves 13 projects
Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’
US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms
Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY
Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived
Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told
Read more stories
Comments