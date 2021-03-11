Corona vaccination to be administered to 1.2mn senior citizens

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday said coronavirus vaccination would be administered to 1.2 million senior citizens in the age of 60 and above in the provincial capital.

He said this during his visit to the Expo Centre to review arrangements regarding coronavirus vaccination.

He also visited counters and beds set up for coronavirus virus patients.

On this occasion, the administration gave briefing to the DC. The DC said the city district administration had set up corona vaccination centers at two places in Cantt and Expo Centre.

He directed to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the COVID-19 Center.