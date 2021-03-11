ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Business & Finance

Lucky Cement production facility in Iraq commences commercial operations

  • The company added that the said cement production facility is a joint venture with the Al-Shamookh group of Iraq.
Ali Ahmed 11 Mar 2021

Lucky Cement Limited, one of the top cement manufacturers in Pakistan has announced the commencement of commercial operations of its cement production facility in Samawah, Iraq.

The company in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday informed, “We are pleased to announce that the Greenfield cement production facility in Samawah, Iraq with a capacity of 1.2 billion tons per annum has successfully commenced its commercial operations with effect from March 10th, 2021.”

The company added that the said cement production facility is a joint venture with the Al-Shamookh group of Iraq.

Last month, Lucky Cement has announced a further expansion to its Pezu plant on the back of positive results from the domestic cement sector.

"Keeping pace with the increasing demand in the domestic cement industry, on the back of revival of economic activity and uptick in construction projects including both retail level projects as well as mega infrastructure development projects the company has decided to enhance its cement production capacity at its Pezu Plant by 3.15Mta," said the company in a statement.

Meanwhile, with the latest addition Lucky Cement overseas cement capacity now stands at 4.12 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) which is as follows: Cement grinding plant in Basra, Iraq with capacity of 1.74 MTPA, fully integrated cement plant in Democratic Republic of Congo with a capacity of 1.18 MTPA and lastly fully integrated cement plant in Samawah, Iraq with capacity of 1.20 MTPA.

iRAQ Lucky Cement cement production COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

