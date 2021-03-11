US oil may test resistance at $65.98

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $65.98 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $66.70-$67.37 range.

The contract has stabilised around a support at $63.03, the 86.4% projection level of a downward wave c from $65.98. The subsequent bounce is so strong that it confirms a completion of the drop from $67.98.

After a brief consolidation, the contract has cleared a resistance at $64.64, the 38.2% retracement of the uptrend from $59.24 to $67.98. It is heading towards the peak of the wave b at $65.98.

A break below $64.64 could cause a fall into $63.03-$63.87 range. On the daily chart, a wave C from $51.64 is unfolding. It is capable of travelling to $71.93.

The correction triggered by the resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60 may have ended. Oil is poised to retest this zone.

