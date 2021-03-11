ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
AVN 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.94%)
EPCL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.95%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.24%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
HASCOL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HUBC 82.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
JSCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.2%)
PIBTL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TRG 127.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.41%)
UNITY 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,667 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (0.24%)
BR30 23,729 Increased By ▲ 79.16 (0.33%)
KSE100 43,770 Increased By ▲ 78.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,273 Decreased By ▼ -53.22 (-0.29%)
US oil may test resistance at $65.98

  • The correction triggered by the resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60 may have ended. Oil is poised to retest this zone.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $65.98 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $66.70-$67.37 range.

The contract has stabilised around a support at $63.03, the 86.4% projection level of a downward wave c from $65.98. The subsequent bounce is so strong that it confirms a completion of the drop from $67.98.

After a brief consolidation, the contract has cleared a resistance at $64.64, the 38.2% retracement of the uptrend from $59.24 to $67.98. It is heading towards the peak of the wave b at $65.98.

A break below $64.64 could cause a fall into $63.03-$63.87 range. On the daily chart, a wave C from $51.64 is unfolding. It is capable of travelling to $71.93.

The correction triggered by the resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60 may have ended. Oil is poised to retest this zone.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

