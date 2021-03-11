ANL 31.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.71%)
South Korea March 1-10 exports surge 25.2% y/y

  • Exports in the comparable period of February jumped 69.0% on-year.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SEOUL: South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of March jumped 25.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data released by the customs agency showed on Thursday.

The breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors, the nation's top export item, soared 25.2% during the period, while shipments to China and the United States soared 33.9% and 21.9%, respectively.

Exports in the comparable period of February jumped 69.0% on-year.

China south korea United States Exports

