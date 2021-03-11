Administrator seeks world bodies’ help for development

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday urged international organisations, NGOs and civil society to help the resource-starved Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for the development of Karachi.

“Efforts would be taken for eradicating environmental pollution in cooperation with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Many measures were taken in last three months including reconstruction of roads, fixing of street lights issues for betterment of Karachi. These efforts have given fruitful results so far,” the Administrator passed these remarks while taking to UNDP Senior Advisor Mahenau Agha here.

KMC’s Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Parks Taha Saleem and other officials were also present on the occasion.

UNDP’s Senior Advisor said that they want to work with KMC especially for parks and gardens. She said that UNDP wants to carryout works in each area to cope with environmental pollution.

The Administrator said that it is welcoming that international organisations and civil society is cooperating with the KMC in uplift works for the city.

He said that joint efforts are needed to cope with environmental pollution and other major issues of Karachi.

Ahmed said that environmental pollution is faced by the entire world that is why special measures are taken to tackle the same across the globe.

He said that NED University of Engineering and Technology has started working on 300 miyawaki forests.

