ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Re-polling in NA-75 Sialkot: SC rejects PTI candidate’s plea to suspend ECP order

Terence J Sigamony 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate’s petition to suspend Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order for re-polling in NA-75 Sialkot.

A three-member judge bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the PTI leader’s Ali Asjad Malhi’s petition.

PTI leader had filed an appeal against the ECP under Section 9 (5) of Election Act, 2017 and asked the apex court to set aside its order. The ECP, on 1st March decided that re-poll in the entire constituency (NA-75 Sialkot-IV) should be held.

The bench ordered the commission to submit complete record of its order to void by-poll in Sialkot constituency. The bench also directed the PML-N candidate to file the relevant record.

Advocate Shaukat Shehzad, appearing on behalf of PTI leader, prayed the bench to suspend the ECP order until hearing. He argued that everyone says the issue was only in 23 polling-stations.

The PTI counsel said that after the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ECP ordered to hold re-election in 23 polling-stations. He questioned on what basis the ECP had ordered for re-polling. He submitted that the ECP travelled beyond its constitutional jurisdiction by ordering to hold by-poll in the whole constituency.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said under Article 218 (3) of Constitution, the ECP was empowered to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said the top electoral body had the authority to take action even without a complaint.

The PTI counsel said PML-N candidate had also raised objections only on 23 stations. He contended that according to the returning officer, out of 360 polling stations, the objections were raised about 20 stations.

He said there were many judgments of the Supreme Court that the elections in case of dispute should be held only in the affected polling stations.

The counsel said the ECP on March 08 had announced detailed judgment of its short order. Upon this, Justice Bandial said the court would examine it on next date.

The counsel for PTI leader said he had no objection for adjournment and requested the court to suspend the ECP order till that time.

Salman Akram Raja, representing the PML-N candidate Nosheen, argued that the application for re-polling in NA-75 is not fixed.

The case was adjourned till March 16.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court PML N PTI Imran Khan ECP Election Commission of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial Salman Akram Raja Asjad Malhi Shaukat Shehzad

Re-polling in NA-75 Sialkot: SC rejects PTI candidate’s plea to suspend ECP order

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Ramazan Package-2021: Rs7.8bn subsidy approved by ECC

Taxpayers must update profiles by Mar 31st deadline: FBR

China approves $1.5bn currency swap with Sri Lanka

IHC, too, turns down PTI’s plea

ECP notifies Gilani’s victory, rejects PTI’s plea

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.