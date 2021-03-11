Ahsan asks youth to stop supporting PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday asked youth and Pakistanis to stop supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan and participate in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to get rid of the “incompetent” government.

Talking to media after appearing before Accountability Court in the connection with Narowal Sports City Complex Project (NSCCP) scam, he said that March 09 was very important day as an independent senator-elect Abdul Qadir from Balohcistan whose Senate ticket was sold at Rs700 million joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which was a slap on the face of youth who dreamt of a Naya Pakistan. The ruling party also offered deputy chairman ticket to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Abdul Gafoor Haideri, he said.

“Following this, if Insafian still trust on the hypocrisy and double standards of Imran Khan Niazi and consider him as their leader, they should think about their wisdom,” he said.

He said PTI offered deputy chairman ticket to JUI-F headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whom PM Khan, never exhausted of calling ‘Maulana Diesel’, adding, “If JUI-F joins PTI panel and accepts deputy chairman slot, the JUI-F will be “remembered as one of the best political parties”

About PDM’s long march, he said that caravans from across the country would start marching onto Islamabad on March 26 to get rid of that incompetent government.

He said the main objective of PDM’s long march was to ensure supremacy of constitution, vote, protecting rights of citizens and to get rid of inflation, unemployment and lawlessness.

“Not only PDM but every citizen including youth, labour, lawyer, farmer and women will participate in the long march and it will succeed,” he said.

Iqbal said the prime minister was doing nothing except delivering speeches and collecting charity. “This Prime Minister has expertise in two things: speech and collecting charity,” he said, adding the government which ran over social media trends and on the lies of its spokesmen had no knowledge about the problems of ordinary public..

The PML-N leader said that fake and baseless cases had been filed in the Accountability Courts against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leaders to waste time of courts and using it for character assassination of opposition.

“I find this strange that our rejected Prime Minister had proudly announced in Sri Lanka that he has inaugurated sports complex but generally in Pakistan and in Punjab in particular, he has stopped work over one of the country’s best sports cities - Narowal Sports City Complex Project (NSCCP),” he said, adding that 90 percent work on the project had been completed but during the last three years, it has converted into a ghost house,” he said.

Iqbal said the reference filed by NAB against him did not contain allegations of financial corruption, adding the only allegation levelled against him in the reference was why he made efforts for completion of the project and misused authority.

He said PML-N government during its five years terms constructed 2,000 kilometers motorway, set up 11,000 megawatt electricity projects and utilized over $29 billion investment out of the total $46 billion under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). But the incompetent and failed government during the last three years again plunged the country into darkness and load-shedding, he said.

Iqbal also criticised the government over its foreign policy, saying if such a situation continued the country would not be able to even protect its nuclear missiles and the country’s atomic power.

Earlier, he and other accused in NSCCP scam appeared before the Accountability Court-II Judge Syed Ali Asghar Ali.

The court adjourned the case without proceeding due to lawyers protests till April 5.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021