ALAC to be listed on PSX thru IPO

KARACHI: Adamjee Life Assurance Company (ALAC) Limited has decided to list itself on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Limited through Initial Public Offering.

This was announced by Adamjee Insurance Company Limited through its disclosure of material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The information said that the Board of Directors of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited has informed that Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company, has decided to list itself on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited through Initial Public Offering.

