Pakistan

PTI govt wants to take country forward, says Sarwar

Recorder Report 11 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said the PTI-led incumbent government wants to take the country forward and the new programme titled “No one should go to bed hungry” is a testimony to the government’s public-friendly initiatives.

“The opposition is clueless about its future strategy and that was why it is resorting to the politics of Long March and resignations, while the government and its allies are on the same page for the country’s development and prosperity and strengthening of institutions,” the governor said while talking to the media after the inauguration of a free eye check-up and surgery camp with the collaboration of Sarwar Foundation and Al-Mustafa Trust on Wednesday.

“We are ready to face the opposition and we will also defeat them in the political arena,” he said, adding: “Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is a unanimous candidate of the government and its allied parties.”

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar criticized the opposition for undermining national interest for the sake of protecting its personal stakes.

“The opposition has no strategy; thieves have faced defeat on every occasion because they used politics for loot and increasing bank balances,” he said, adding in a statement that the dream of a transparent Pakistan was being materialized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Sadiq Sanjrani Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar PTI Punjab Governor Sarwar Foundation

