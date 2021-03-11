ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Webinar on trade promotion between Pakistan and Iran held

11 Mar 2021

KARACHI: International Markets Development Division-II(TDAP, Karachi)and Pakistan Embassy (Trade and Investment Officer in Iran) organized a webinar titled “Trade Promotion between Pakistan and Iran” on 3rd March, 2021.

The following were the main speakers at the webinar: Masood Ahmed, Trade and Investment Counsellor of Pakistan at Tehran, Iran, Arshad Javed Sandal, Chairman, Pakistan Sports Goods Exporters Association, Zeeshan Tariq, Chairman, Pakistan Surgical Goods Exporters Association, Malik Faisal Jehangir, Senior Vice Chairman, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, Hessameddin A. Hallaj, Deputy for Int’l Affairs, Tehran Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdol Hakim Rigi, President, Zahidan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syedreza Aghazadeh, DG, Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran.

The participants from various sectors especially exporters of rice, sports goods, and surgical goods attended the webinar. In opening remarks, Benazeer Chachar, Director, International Markets Development Division-II, welcomed the participants in webinar and briefly touched upon the potential of Pak-Iran trade.

Speaking on the potential of Pak-Iran trade, Masood Ahmed, Trade and Investment Counsellor of Pakistan at Tehran, observed that the true potential of Pak-Iran trade is not harnessed due to hurdles such as sanctions on Iran, non-tariff barriers, and non-finalization of FTA between Pakistan and Iran. However, the opening of new border crossing points with Iran has enhanced interaction between business community from both sides, and a formal border mechanism will help counter U.S sanctions on Pak-Iran trade.

Arshad Javed Sandal, Chairman, Pakistan Sports Goods Exporters Association informed the participants that sports goods of Pakistan, especially football, have reasonable export market in Iran owing to the fact that football and other sports are quite famous in Iran. He also highlighted the importance of Rimdan border crossing and E-Commerce in the overall trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Zeeshan Tariq, Chairman, Pakistan Surgical Goods Exporters Association, highlighted that Pakistan is one of the biggest international suppliers of surgical goods and Iran is a good market for export of surgical goods. However, the Iranian market can be effectively tapped if hurdles such as restrictions of FATF on Pakistan, sanctions on Iran and lack of financial channels with Iran are resolved.

Malik Faisal Jehangir, Senior Vice Chairman, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, informed that Pakistan’s exports of rice to Iran have seriously declined over the last few years, largely due to the fact that Pakistani exporters face difficulty in recovering money from Iranian importers due to the non-availability of banking channels between the two countries. He proposed that in order to improve trade between Pakistan and Iran, an effective payment mechanism should be established drawing from the pattern of payment mechanism between India and Iran.

Syedreza Aghazadeh, DG, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, specifically proposed to promote barter trade and border markets between the two countries. This will help in countering the sanctions on trade with Iran and help to develop cross-border connectivity.

At the end of the session, Q&A session was held. The participants recognized payment barriers, regulatory barriers and infrastructural problems as the leading hindrances in Pak-Iran trade. They also proposed to establish an actionable plan within a specific time-frame, and formulation of a joint working group consisting of representatives from financial, regulatory and Customs authorities to resolve the hindrances in a practical way at the governmental level.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Trade fatf TDAP Trade Promotion Organization Arshad Javed Sandal

Webinar on trade promotion between Pakistan and Iran held

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Ramazan Package-2021: Rs7.8bn subsidy approved by ECC

Taxpayers must update profiles by Mar 31st deadline: FBR

China approves $1.5bn currency swap with Sri Lanka

IHC, too, turns down PTI’s plea

ECP notifies Gilani’s victory, rejects PTI’s plea

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.