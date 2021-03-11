Ex-senator, son, others injured at Jirga

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Nayyar Bukhari along with his son and two others were injured on Wednesday in a firing incident at a Jirga or ad-hoc traditional conflict resolution mechanism in the limits of Kohsar police station.

The police said that Bukhari’s son Jarar Bukhari was holding discussion over an issue with his friends at house no 164, street no 15, sector E-7 when suddenly a scuffle started and someone among them opened fire.

As a result Bukhari, a senior PPP leader and one Malik Mateen got injured, police said, adding the injured were shifted to hospital soon after the incident where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

Police also visited the house where the incident took place.

