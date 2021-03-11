Assets beyond means: LHC extends pre-arrest bail of Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest bail of former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan till March 22 in an inquiry of alleged assets beyond means.

Earlier, the bench was informed that the counsel of the petitioner was not available due to his appearance before the Supreme Court.

Rana Sana contended in his petition that the inquiry initiated by the National Accountability Bureau was in reaction to post-arrest bail granted to him in a ‘fabricated’ case of drug.

Rana said the NAB was not competent to assume the jurisdiction in view of the pendency of the proceedings in the drug case before a special court. Rana said he always appeared before the bureau whenever he was summoned.

