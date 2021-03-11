Banker’s death: Condolences offered to bereaved family

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa additional chief secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the Bank of Khyber (BoK), has extended his condolences over the death of the manager of the Bank of Khyber’s Chamkani Branch (Peshawar), Muhammad Safdar Awan, who was killed by armed robbers on Tuesday. In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Shakeel Qadir Khan offered his condolences to the bereaved family. He praised the valour of Muhammad Safdar Awan who lost his life in the line of duty.

“Although senseless evil acts of this kind are hard to comprehend, we grieve and heal together as a team,” said Shakeel Qadir Khan.

“We will remember Safdar Awan as a brave banker who put his duty first, ending up trading his life for people’s money,” he added.

“May Allah rest his soul in peace and grant courage to his family to bear this loss with fortitude. The BOK family prays for the speedy recovery of the cashier, Mr Hashtam Khan, who was injured during the unfortunate incident in Chamkani branch,” he said.

