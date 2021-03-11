ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
Sui gas connections: Sub-committee to review progress

Recorder Report 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday constituted a sub-committee to review the progress being made on increase in number of additional 120,000 Sui gas connections for the previous financial year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

The Standing Committee on Energy (petroleum Division) met Imran Khattak in the chair. All members of the committee expressed complete dissatisfaction over the passive attitude of the Ministry on the unfinished and incomplete schemes especially pending since 2015 onwards.

The committee asked that the Ministry should endeavour to get unfinished schemes revalidated after the closure of financial year. The Committee formed a sub-Committee to resolve issues of unfinished development schemes.

The budgetary proposals of the Petroleum Division, relating to the public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2021-22 were also discussed. The committee approved an amount of Rs. 4643.07 million as demanded by the ministry. The committee members desired that an amount of Rs.3491.5g0 million required for all Gas schemes which had been approved during the period should also be included this PSDP.

On a matter raised by Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan regarding the removal of sports men employed in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. (SSGCL), the Managing Directors of both companies said that restructuring is being done and only contractual employees are being removed.

On the directions of the committee, both MDs committed to take up the matter with their respective Boards and submit report in the next meeting of the committee. The committee observed that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has not considered the issues and difficulties faced by the people of Pabbi and Jehangira (KP), for their request of establishing sub-offices by gas companies.

