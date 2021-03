Ajeet Kumar made chief regulatory officer of PSX

KARACHI: Ajeet Kumar has been appointed the Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Ajeet Kumar has been associated with PSX for more than seven years and is a core team member of the Regulatory Affairs in the capacity of Deputy General Manager, Policy & Regulations Development as well as the Secretary of Regulatory Affairs Committee (RAC) of the Board of Directors at PSX.—PR

