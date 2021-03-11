Timely diagnosis of kidney disease can save lives: experts

ISLAMABAD: Each year World Kidney Day is aimed to raise awareness of the importance of our kidneys to our overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.

The World Kidney Day theme of this year is “Living Well with Kidney Disease”. This has been done to both increase education and awareness about effective symptom management and patient empowerment, with the ultimate goal of encouraging life participation.

Dr Syed Farhat Abbas, Consultant Nephrologist at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) said that kidney patients should keep their blood pressure on the lower side, and manage blood sugar levels, also they should reduce salt intake, and moderate protein consumption. A person at high risk for kidney disease should consult his health care provider to protect kidney health.—PR

