Faisalabad: Rs55bn plan for water, sewerage facilities on the cards

FAISALABAD: Mega projects worth Rs 55 billion are in the pipeline to provide the best clean drinking water and sewerage facilities to the citizens of Faisalabad. And all these projects will be completed in the next three years, which will change the state of the city.

The industrial community is the pride of the city and their problems will be addressed on a priority basis. Addressing a function organized by All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce in honor of WASA officers as the chief guest, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Choudhary said that WASA Faisalabad-managed mega projects worth Rs 55 billion are in the pipeline.

These include a 44 million gallon wastewater treatment plant worth Rs 19 billion with the support of the Danish government, a French water supply project worth Rs 16 billion Phase II, which will provide 30 million gallons of drinking water daily. Other projects include water supply network to the eastern part at a cost of Rs. 7 billion in collaboration with JICA, major water supply lines to be laid at a cost of Rs. 5 billion from the Punjab government.

And these projects will be completed over the next three years which will provide the citizens with the best facilities of clean drinking water and sewerage system.

MD WASA said that after consultation with the government, it has set targets for the next three years for which all capabilities will be utilized. First of all, it has banned the use of development funds as non-development funds and this was a difficult decision that is being implemented. The direction of WASA Faisalabad has been corrected and positive results will emerge in the future.

Jabbar Anwar Chadhery said that a safety plan has been prepared to protect the lives of WASA workers force under which they are being equipped with protective clothing, oxygen cylinders, shoes and other equipment. So that they are completely safe if they dive during desalination. Despite limited resources, rains and subsequent de-silting did not diminish.

He said that the Punjab Chief Minister’s package would be a multi-dimensional package which would greatly improve the rehabilitation, expansion, installation of new machinery and repair of machinery, suckers, jet machines, de-watering sets and other matters.

On the demand that the industry should not be shut down, MD WASA said that he wanted to introduce a culture that respects the industry so that problems can be solved quickly. Even now, if there is no water on the road, you can run the industry as long as you want.

Regularly design it so that residential areas do not have a problem. He further said that Lahore-style underground storage tanks are being constructed on Djikot Road and inverter green belts will be constructed in the city which will solve the problem of standing water on the roads to a great extent.

He clarified that 90% of the problems in the breakdown of sewerage lines are due to the irresponsibility of the citizens. Connections are made with faulty materials which can lead to water contamination. Going into the solid waste sewerage lines makes the whole system a square, which takes weeks to open. The WASA bill is Rs 55 per month and people do not pay it either. The public should also be aware of this. MD Wasa Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry also assured to complete the cleaning of Channel Four soon.—PR

