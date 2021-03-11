ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
Punjab govt to run train service in Safari park

Recorder Report 11 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to run a train service in the Lahore Zoo Safari park to attract more visitors.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi has directed the Wildlife & Parks Department to initiate preparations in this regard and adopt the mode of public private partnership for train project.

He issued these directives while reviewing the performance of Safari Zoo facilities being run under the Wildlife department here on Wednesday. The meeting was held at the Lahore Safari Zoo which was attended by the DG Wildlife & Parks Tahir Raza Hamdani, CM Special Monitoring Unit Head Faseel Asif, Deputy Secretary Planning Wildlife and representatives of the planning and development board and finance department.

The minister directed that all the projects being carried out in Lahore Safari Zoo should be completed as per time light.

He stressed the need for providing natural environment in safari park to attract more visitors.

He also stressed the need for marketing and publicity to project safari park and providing facilities as per climate to all the birds and animals. He also directed for monitoring of data of all the birds and animals in wildlife breeding farms.

