NESPAK wins sustainable hydropower project in Uzbekistan

LAHORE: NESPAK in a joint venture with DOLSAR, Turkey has won sustainable hydropower project in Uzbekistan.

Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK told the media here on Wednesday that the project will install three Hydro Power Plants with the total capacity of 24MW in the Aksu river, Kashkadarya Region, Uzbekistan, namely Rabat Hydropower Project, Chappasuy Hydropower Project, Tamshush Hydropower Project with associated 22km 35-110 kV transmission lines, and mini-hydro units of total 1MW in aggregate capacity. Total cost of the Project will be US $ 75 million.

The Joint-Stock Company “Uzbekhydroenergo” (Uzbekhydroenergo) is the project executing agency. They have received financing from Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the subject Project for an EPC “turnkey lump-sum” contract and for the project supervision consulting services to implement the project.

The NESPAK-DOLSAR Joint Venture will provide services in the role of Project Consultants for Project Management, Project Performance Monitoring, Design Review of Technical Documents and Construction Supervision.

The project will support Uzbekistan’s national goals to increase renewable energy generation and diversify its energy mix. The project has multifaceted interventions to help Uzbekistan (i) deploy small and mini hydropower plants (HPPs) to add 25 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity; (ii) develop a hydropower master plan to optimize a future investment program, which will help develop planning capacity for climate resilience and environmental sustainability; and (iii) compliment sector reforms by strengthening the institutional capacity of Joint-Stock Company Uzbekhy droenergo. By winning this Project, NESPAK has paved its way in the vast energy market of Central Asian States.

