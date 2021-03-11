1006 fresh cases, 29 fatalities: Positivity rate of coronavirus jumps to 6.59pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has jumped to 6.59%, as out of 15,260 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1006 fresh virus cases and 29 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 179,654 and death toll to 5629.

With the recovery of 766 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 167,269. Free vaccination of elderly citizens of more than 60 years of age has been started and vaccination centres have been established in various districts of the province.

Pursuant to the decision of National Command and Control Centre, the Punjab government announced closure of schools in seven districts of Punjab amid surge in Covid-19 cases. Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said, “Spring break in all public and private schools of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot will start from March 15 to 28. All public and private schools in the rest of the districts will follow a regular schedule.” Out of total positive cases reported during the last 24 hours, 621 were reported in Lahore with 16 fatalities followed by 81 cases and four deaths in Faisalabad.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 92560 cases and 2273 deaths, Rawalpindi 15005 cases and 905 deaths, Faisalabad 10592 cases and 536 deaths, Multan 9617 cases and 386 deaths, D G Khan 2335 cases and 62 deaths, Gujranwala 4870 cases and 134 deaths, Gujrat 4964 cases and 87 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2604 cases and 135 deaths, Sialkot 3849 cases and 164 deaths and Sargodha reported 3370 cases and 148 deaths.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued directions for necessary facilities to the elderly visitors at the centres and announced to visit such centres to review the facilities. Vaccination of health workers will also continue while the government is taking steps to save the citizens from this virus, he added.

The CM maintained that public cooperation is imperative to overcome corona as an increase in corona patients has been witnessed due to carelessness and non-observance of SOPs. He disclosed that SOPs can be adjusted in the wake of an increase in cases because the protection of citizens’ life is important and every possible step will be taken in this regard.

The CM has also taken notice of the stoppage of the provision of medicines to the cancer patients and asked the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of such medicines. He directed the cabinet committee for finance and development to solve the matter and ensure the availability of medicines to cancer patients. He further directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the smooth supply of medicines to the patients. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said.

The former Chief Minister, Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo has been tested positive for Corona virus, his family sources said, adding, he (Wattoo) was suffering from fever over the past few days and has quarantined himself at his residence. Moreover, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Punjab conducted a blood donation camp at Sheikhupura in which more than 55 blood bags were collected. Chairman PRCS Punjab Justice retired Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that PRCS Punjab collects blood bags from different educational institutions and after processing, safe blood is transfused to Thalassemia kids free of cost. Furthermore, blood is also provided to general public on demand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021