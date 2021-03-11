PIA aircraft-shaped balloon causes panic in IIOJK

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: The Indian police have reportedly seized a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft-shaped balloon in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An Indian news agency, Asian News International (ANI) shared the news of the seizure of the balloon on its official Twitter handle.

“An aircraft-shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector yesterday evening,” the agency said. “The balloon was taken into custody by police,” it added.

On being informed about the balloon, the police reached the spot and seized it, another media outlet reported.