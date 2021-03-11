Govt urged to review EV policy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan auto parts industry has urged the government to review Electric Vehicle (EV) policy owing to severe implementation gaps, Munir Bana, Chief Executive of Loads Limited, a leading auto parts manufacturer said on Wednesday.

While arguing for the review of EV policy, he said that as per Pakistan’s economic survey, Pakistan electricity production is still 58.4 percent dependent on thermal sources, such as Coal, LNG, RLNG and furnace oil.

Without changing the mix in energy sector, CO2 emissions will only shift from vehicle tail pipes in urban city centers to power plant chimneys. This may not help our national climate targets as, due to line losses in distribution, “we would end up with a substantial rise in national CO2 foot print,” he said.

He further argued that a major shift and continued incentivization is required to promote renewable and hydro-based electric power generation to achieve full benefits from electric vehicles.

He said that regional countries like India, Malaysia and Bangladesh are transforming their automotive industry for compliance towards zero emissions.

However, simultaneously, these countries aim to continue nurturing their local parts manufacturing industries, in order to protect their investment & infrastructure, sustain their massive employment, and retain their valuable tax contributions to their exchequer.

